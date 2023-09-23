Dark Pictures: Little Hope arrives on Switch just in time for Halloween

Supermassive Games' second instalment of the Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, is coming to Nintendo Switch on 5th October 2023.

It follows Supermassive Games' efforts to bring the first The Dark Pictures Anthology title, Man of Medan, to Switch earlier this year, marking the second game of the horror series to come to Nintendo's console.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan & Little Hope - New Updates Trailer.

Little Hope sees you follow a college class after the bus they were travelling in crashed in the middle of the night. As they explore the "seemingly abandoned town", they become trapped by a "mysterious impenetrable fog" and begin to encounter visions of the townsfolk's shocking history.

The game is now available to pre-order from your favourite retailer, although there doesn't seem to be any collector's editions or pre-order goodies up for grabs, I'm afraid.

"The latest Dark Pictures instalment is a good Halloween pick, especially if you bring along a posse of argumentative and/or squeamish friends," Edwin wrote when he reviewed Dark Pictures: Anthology Little Hope on its 2020 release.

"Man of Medan's pass-the-controller Movie Night and online-only Shared Story modes return, and while they're hardly killer features they're worth your time. Movie Night's trick of conferring dubious awards on individual players between scenes is as pleasantly divisive as ever: it turns all those vicious surveillance systems into a source of banter."

ICYMI, The Dark Pictures anthology studio Supermassive Games is developing Little Nightmares 3 for release in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. It'll be playable solo, with an AI-controlled second character, or with a friend in online co-op.