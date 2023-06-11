Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty releasing September, pre-orders now live

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC, which stars Luther's Idris Elba as FIA Agent Solomon Reed, will be released on 26th September.

The breathtaking Keanu Reeves, who is reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand for the DLC, introduced the new trailer for Phantom Liberty, saying it was an honour to share the screen with Elba.

In Phantom Liberty, players will be travel to Dog Town, an "all new district" of Night City, where they have to rescue the president of the New United Stated of America. CDPR describes Phantom Liberty as a "spy-thriller", with Reeves telling us to expect "twists, secrets and plenty of stuff to do". Here is the official trailer for Cyberpunk 2077's expansion.

Watch on YouTube Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President.

Additionally, pre-orders for Phantom Liberty are now live.

This DLC will set you back £24.99. Here are the links for Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5 and Steam, if you are interested in pre-ordering as soon as possible.

V nice bike you have there.