Crystal Dynamics hears Legacy of Kain fans "loudly and clearly" following huge survey response

Crystal Dynamics has told fans it hears them "loudly and clearly" after a recent survey gauging their views on a potential Legacy of Kain revival received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Back in October, Crystal Dynamics launched a detailed questionnaire asking if the community would be interested in seeing the dark fantasy action-adventure series - which spanned five titles between 1996 and 2003 - make a comeback.

And the response, it turns out, was substantial. "In the past, we've found that surveys typically get between 1,000 and 3,000 responses," Crystal Dynamics and Eidos CEO Phil Rogers explained during parent company Embracer Group’s latest earnings call (thanks CVG), "but when we asked folk about Legacy of Kain, we received over 100,000 responses."

"73,000 gamers completed it entirely," he continued, "and if you are one of them, we thank you very much and we appreciate it was quite an effort given the survey was pretty extensive."

"Rest assured," Rogers added, "we hear you loudly and clearly, and we'll continue to update you on the 'what if' possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future."

In September, Crystal Dynamics announced it had regained "control" of the Legacy of Kain series, plus the Tomb Raider IP, following Square Enix's decision sell to the studio to Embracer. At the same time, Eidos-Montréal - which was also part of the deal alongside the now-disbanded Square Enix Montréal - revealed it owned Deus Ex and Thief.

At the time of the sale, Embracer said it saw "great potential" in its Square Enix acquisitions, including remakes of classic games.