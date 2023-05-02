Crucial's 2TB P5 Plus M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD is half price on Amazon

There are some big discounts on powerful SSDs right now, and this latest discount on the Crucial P5 Plus over at Amazon might be the best of the year.

The 2TB version of this PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD is currently 49 per cent off, a discount worth £117 that brings the P5 Plus down to its lowest-ever-price on the site :

The P5 Plus has maximum speeds of 6600 MB/s read and 5000 MB/s write, making it a great choice to upgrade your PC or PS5's storage. That plus the random read and writes of 630K/700K IOPS will ensure your game's load times and system boot times get shorter too.

The P5 plus is one of the best SSDs for PS5, largely because it matches Sony's strict criteria for compatible SSDs, and this 2TB version will more than treble your PS5's current storage when you think that only 667GB of the PS5's 825 GB SSD can actually be used to store your games, apps and files.

The P5 Plus is a PCIe Gen 4 drive, so make sure that your motherboard is compatible with gen 4 components. That's usually the case with any motherboard from the last three years, but a quick google search is all it takes to be sure. A Gen 4 drive will provide a significant upgrade over any older SSD you have, and an even bigger gain compared to old hard drives.

With some of the latest game releases requiring well over 100GB of storage space (looking at you, Jedi: Survivor), it's always a good idea to upgrade your system storage when you can, and with a nearly 50 per cent discount the Crucial P5 Plus is a really good value choice for size and speed.

