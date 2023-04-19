Corsair's super-fast MP600 Pro SSD has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon.

Solid State storage continues to get cheaper in 2023, with lots of our favourite storage upgrades for PCs and PS5s hitting their lowest prices recently.

We've spotted another speedy SSD on sale in the form of Corsair's MP600 Pro LPX PCIe Gen 4 NVMe 1TB SSD which has dropped down to its lowest historical price.

This is going to give your PC or PS5 a pretty powerful boost thanks to the speeds of up to 7100MB/s for reads and 6800MB/s for writes and the performance figures of up to 1M IOPS which will help your games load really fast.

This SSD is especially good for a PS5 upgrade not just because of those speeds but also because it comes with its own (large) aluminium heatsink which is low profile meaning it is designed specifically to fit within Sony's small drive bay on the PS5. You'll also be more than doubling the usable storage space of a PS5 console.

THe MP600 pro easily slots into the list of best SSDs for PS5, and it's also one of the best SSDs for gaming right now too with performance similar to the Samsung 980 Pro.

Whether you're building a new PC or just want to add some more storage for your current PC or PS5, the Corsair MP600 is well worth considering and it's one of the fastest SSDs you can get for under £90 right now.

