Concord early access beta weekend now open to all PlayStation Plus users

Sony has opened up the early access beta for its upcoming 5v5 sci-fi shooter Concord to all PlayStation Plus users.

Initially, this beta access was only going to be available to those who had already pre-ordered the game (you can find out more about the editions available and pricing in Matt's story here).

Those in the UK interested in trying out the early access beta can get it pre-downloaded from 6pm this evening (11th July). It will then be available to play from 6pm tomorrow, with cross play support for PS5 and PC. Sony said PS Plus users should look out for the option to download and play the Concord beta when they start up their PlayStation 5s.

"During the early access and open beta, all 16 of our launch Freegunners will be unlocked and available to play and customise," developer Firewalk said in a blog post accompanying today's news.

"Whether you want to snipe from afar, lock down an area, provide support for your teammates, or... just dive head-first into the fight, our roster of Freegunners has something for everyone."

There will also be four maps to try out during the early access beta, and three modes: Clash Point, Trophy Hunt and Cargo Run.

When Firewalk then hosts Concord's open beta weekend (which runs from 18th - 21st July), it will add another new mode known as Area Control, and a new map called Bone Mines.

Image credit: FireWalk Studios/Sony

"If you plan on joining us for both early access and open beta, your progress will carry over between the weekends," the team said. "However, please keep in mind that your progress from either beta will not carry over to our official launch on 23rd August."

If you have pre-ordered and are planning on playing the Concord beta via PC, meanwhile, you can check out the requirements below:

MINIMUM1080P / 60FPS RECOMMENDED1080P / 60FPS PERFORMANCE1440P / 60FPS ULTRA4K / 60FPS GRAPHICS Low Medium High Ultra OS Windows 10 64Bit (Creators Update) Windows 10 64Bit (Creators Update) Windows 10 64Bit (Creators Update) Windows 10 64Bit (Creators Update) CPU Intel Core i7-8700KAMDRyzen 7 2700X Intel Core i7-8700KAMDRyzen 7 2700X Intel Core i7-10700KAMDRyzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-10700KAMDRyzen 7 3700X MEMORY 8 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GBAMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SuperAMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070TiAMD Radeon RX 7900 XT STORAGE 30 GB SSD 30 GB SSD 30 GB SSD 30 GB SSD CONNECTIVITY Broadband Broadband Broadband Broadband OTHER Full Directx 12 Compatibility Full Directx 12 Compatibility Full Directx 12 Compatibility Full Directx 12 Compatibility

Our Chris went hands on with Concord earlier this year. "Concord can't help but feel like many of the other competent games made by other highly competent former-developers of other big, successful multiplayer games," he wrote in Eurogamer's Concord preview.

"In other words: a game that places individual moments of that high-level competency within its various disciplines - diverse, fleshed-out characters! Satisfying gunfeel! Intelligently-limited verticality! Sensible environment design! No gameplay-affecting microtransactions! - above an overall uniqueness of vision that binds it together."