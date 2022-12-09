Company of Heroes 3 confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Sega has announced console versions of Company of Heroes 3, which will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later in 2023.

It's the first time the Company of Heroes series will have ever been available on console - although when exactly these new versions will arrive is still to be confirmed.

Company of Heroes 3 will launch for PC on 23rd February. Tonight, Sega said to expect its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions later down the line - with exact timing to be revealed next year.

Company of Heroes 3's North African campaign.

Tonight's news of Company of Heroes 3 console versions does not come as a complete surprise. Last month, PlayStation and Xbox ratings for the game popped up on the Taiwanese ratings board website, somewhat spilling the beans.

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell went behind the scenes of Company of Heroes 3 back in July, and discussed the game's North African campaign with developer Relic Entertainment.