Company of Heroes 3 gets May release date on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

With a couple of console-specific features.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

If you're a current-gen console owner eagerly awaiting your turn to take Relic Entertainment's acclaimed WW2 strategy game Company of Heroes 3 for a spin, there's some good news: publisher Sega has confirmed it's coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on 30th May.

Company of Heroes 3 marks the first time the celebrated series has made the jump to consoles, and arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with the PC version's features - including its two solo campaigns and various multiplayer modes - intact, aside from a couple of omissions.

As explained in Relic's Company of Heroes 3 FAQ, the console edition omits the PC version's in-game store, Challenges, and mod support. However, it does feature some console-specific tweaks, including full controller support, a custom UI designed specifically for gamepads, plus a number of features enabling console players to tackle the game "at their own pace".

Watch on YouTube
Company of Heroes 3 console reveal trailer.

This includes Full Tactical Pause, which freezes the game so Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players can more easily coordinate their actions at once, "thinking through every move in detail without the pressure of doing it all in real-time."

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell had a lot of good things to say about Company of Heroes 3 when it launched for PC back in February, calling it a "beautifully textured addition to an already brilliant series" in his Recommended review, despite being "far safer than it is inventive".

Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players can finally see what all the fuss was about when Company of Heroes 3 arrives on 30th May.

