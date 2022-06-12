Cobra Kai creators are making a Duke Nukem movie

A Duke Nukem movie is "in the works".

That's according to Hollywood Reporter, which confirms that the shooter is getting the "feature film treatment" from the team behind the Cobra Kai TV show.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg - which created Cobra Kai - have all signed up to produce the Legendary Entertainment production, which also brought us the Godzilla and Dune movies. Also producing is Jean Julien Baronnet, who worked on the Assassin's Creed movie with Marla Studios, which reportedly "specialises" in video game adaptations.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Hollywood Reporter adds that a search for the right writer us "underway" and the director spot is also yet to be filled.

ICYMI, details showing a leaked build of Duke Nukem Forever - as it was at E3 2001 - popped up online last month. The leak comes from a person (or persons) known only as "x0r", who has shared inside info as well as a video and screenshots.

According to this source, every chapter from the game is still present in "some form" with a large portion of it being playable.

For more of the latest news straight out of not-E3 week, here's our round-up of the Summer Game Fest show and PlayStation State of Play.