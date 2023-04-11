Classic Star Wars game Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is now fully playable in VR

Forget about about the Force, the only thing I can feel flowing through the galaxy right now is the power of nostalgia. This is all thanks to the recent release of Team Beef's JK XR mod, a standalone OpenXR port of Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.

If you played the original game, you'll be right at home here because this out of this world port puts the entirety of Kyle Katarn's 2002 adventure into first person VR, with motion controls. That's right, you can shoot blasters, swing lightsabers and use Force powers all with the power of your upper body. Just like a real Jedi!

There are a couple of things to bear in mind though. The first is that JK XR is currently only available on the SideQuest app for the Quest II and Pico4, something that PC VR and OG Quest owners may feel is a bit Bantha poodoo. Secondly, although JK XR is free to download you will need to own a copy of the original game on Steam in order to play, which is currently about £7.19.

You can watch me take the first hour of the game for a spin in the VR Corner video above if you want to get an idea of how good it looks and how well it runs. Please bear in mind though that at the time I recorded this episode video, the mod was still locked behind a Team Beef Patreon paywall. This is obviously not the case now but, if you want to try out the work-in-progess VR mod for Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy you will still need to be a Patreon member.