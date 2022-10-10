Check out this new VR port for Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast

A new Oculus Quest 2 VR port for Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Outcast is out now in early access.

This port from Simon Brown, aka DrBeef, features motion controlled lightsabers and the ability to deflect oncoming blasts - perfect for all your Storm Trooper slicing and dicing needs. I feel compelled to write something about how "I thought they smelled bad on the outside..." here.

Known as Jedi Knight: Quest, this first-person taster offers an amusing (and a very satisfying looking) way to make one's way through that beloved galaxy far, far away.

While the port itself is still in its early stages, Brown has said that its official showcase demo will see Star Wars' Kyle Katarn and Jan Ors investigating "an Imperial Remnant base on Alzoc III, the Talz home planet."

Brown has stated that more levels will be added to Jedi Knight: Quest in future updates, along with a variety of other new features. Meanwhile, the creator has said they expect to have the full port ready to release in the first quarter of 2023 via Sidequestvr.com.

To coincide with its early access release, Brown has also shared a new video highlighting how Jedi Knight: Quest looks in action. You can see it for yourself below.

Slice to meet you.

In the meantime, if you can't wait until 2023, the port as it currently stands can be accessed via the Team Beef Patreon. May the force be with you!