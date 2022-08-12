Cheat maker fires back at Bungie after Destiny 2 copyright infringement case

Destiny 2 cheat maker AimJunkies has fired back at Bungie, issuing subpoenas to obtain information to back up that its work isn't copyright infringement.

Earlier this year, Bungie alleged copyright infringement and breach of contract against AimJunkies for its Destiny 2 "hacks", but the court dismissed much of the case.

Bungie was allowed more time to reinstate its case and a few weeks later alleged that AimJunkies had reverse-engineered and copied the software code for Destiny 2.

AimJunkies has now returned fire, stating its software is similar to Steam overlays and other available products, in a press release shared with TorrentFreak.

It also disputes causing Bungie grievous harm to Destiny 2 through its software.

"Bungie also claims that we caused grievous harm to their game when in fact some of their most popular months of player counts and sales were during the time AimJunkies offered their software products," reads the statement.

As a result, AimJunkies is now issuing subpoenas to Google, PayPal, and Valve, to gather evidence against Bungie.

The cheat maker goes as far as to say it should be working with Bungie to improve its game.

"We at Phoenix Digital Group have offered to work with Bungie to acquire multiple solutions to their problem," reads the statement. "Foremost we believe would be to implement our features in a version of their game for distribution, but their pride and bully mentality prohibits them from thinking out of the box."

It also accuses Bungie of attempting to make cheating illegal "because they cannot govern their own players".

Bungie recently won a court case against another cheat company Elite Boss Tech, which was ordered to pay $13.5m in damages.