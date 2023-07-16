Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Castle sim classic, Stronghold, is getting a definitive edition

Legendary.

Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Legendary castle sim, Stronghold, is getting a definitive edition that will include an "entirely new" 14-mission campaign.

The game will be "carefully rebuilt using the source artwork, remastered music, [and] returning voice talent" and is being developed by the "veteran developers of the first entry in this legendary series".

You can check out the new look in the video teaser below:

Stronghold: Definitive Edition - Reveal Trailer (4K)Watch on YouTube

"Stronghold: Definitive Edition invites players to relive the glory of the original BAFTA-nominated game remade with new visuals, missions and siege scenarios," the Firefly team teases. "This latest entry in the 'castle sim' series features the original game’s classic military and economic campaigns, together with an entirely new 14-mission narrative campaign.

"This is alongside extra single-player content in the form of a 10-mission 'Castle Trail', which sees players either defend or besiege historical castles such as Warwick, Dunnottar and Marksburg."

Players can expect "a host of technical enhancements and player-requested quality-of-life improvements", too, as well as the chance to "weave new gallant tales of victory by picking a fight online with full Steam multiplayer support" and design their own maps – or try other community-created ones – via Steam Workshop.

Stronghold: Definitive Edition releases on 7th November for PC via Steam.

