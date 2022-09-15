Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 gets a release date and an all-new third person mode

Following tonight's big Call of Duty blowout we finally have a release date for the much-anticipated Warzone 2.0 - plus we've plenty more details on what to expect.

Warzone 2.0 is set to launch on 16th November, some two weeks after the launch of Modern Warfare 2 on 28th October. The pair will share the same engine, a first for the Call of Duty franchise and one that should ensure parity and a more consistent feature set - all of which makes this feel like something of a new dawn for the series. Warzone 2.0 introduces the new desert map of Al Mazrah, plus some of its own twists on the battle royale formula such as multiple circles appearing in certain end-game scenarios. It'll also feature a new AI faction, with Strong Holds harbouring loot patrolled by NPCs, and a tweaked Gulag system. There will also be a new sandbox mode called DMZ, and while details remain slim it does indeed sound like Warzone's take on Escape from Tarkov.

Here's your first look at Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah map in action

Like other popular battle royale titles it will also feature a third-person view - something entirely new for Warzone 2.0, and an addition that will likely be the subject of some debate. Third-person playlists will also be available in Modern Warfare 2, harking back to the third-person mode that was available in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009.

Confirmation of a third-person mode comes after it emerged earlier that console versions would finally be getting FOV options. We also had more insight into how Gunsmith 2.0 works, with a refined interface and more customisation options.

All this comes as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 embarks on its open beta this weekend, and more details were provided on what exactly to expect. The large-scale Ground War mode will be showcased, with 32v32 battles on the Sariff Bay map. There'll be more intimate 6v6 matches, too, played out on the trio of Valderas Museum, Farm 18 and Mercado Las Almas.

And finally there was word on Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile, a new venture that shares some features with its console brethren and promises cross-progression and shared social features. It's being developed by a squadron of studios including the likes of Beenox and Digital Legends, and is expected to release on iOS and Android next year.