Looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a third-person mode

Looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a third-person modePlus FOV controls on console.
As Call of Duty fans wait for Activision to reveal the future of the franchise later today, some players have already been diving into the settings of the recent Modern Warfare 2 beta to spot new details.
The beta, which is set to go live tomorrow evening, is available to preload now for those who have pre-ordered the game.
The most notable finding has been the option to adjust the "3rd Person Field of View," which implies that the game will feature a third-person game mode, as well as an FOV slider on console.
The addition of a third-person mode would be a huge change for the first-person shooter. The last Call of Duty to feature a third-person playlist was the original Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009. It's return then for the reboot would be nice nod to the old series.
The FOV slider is also a much-requested feature by console players, have been one of the primary benefits of playing the series on PC. Adjusting field-of-view has typically been disabled on consoles due to performance-related issues.
On PS4 aswell. pic.twitter.com/m3piZWQ4zY— John/S0ULLESS (Ghost Mug) (@S0ULL355) September 14, 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on 28th October.
