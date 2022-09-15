If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a third-person mode

Plus FOV controls on console.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

As Call of Duty fans wait for Activision to reveal the future of the franchise later today, some players have already been diving into the settings of the recent Modern Warfare 2 beta to spot new details.

The beta, which is set to go live tomorrow evening, is available to preload now for those who have pre-ordered the game.

The most notable finding has been the option to adjust the "3rd Person Field of View," which implies that the game will feature a third-person game mode, as well as an FOV slider on console.

Watch on YouTube

The addition of a third-person mode would be a huge change for the first-person shooter. The last Call of Duty to feature a third-person playlist was the original Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009. It's return then for the reboot would be nice nod to the old series.

The FOV slider is also a much-requested feature by console players, have been one of the primary benefits of playing the series on PC. Adjusting field-of-view has typically been disabled on consoles due to performance-related issues.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on 28th October.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch