Bloodborne is playable on PC - and this dataminer says they have the proof

"If you wanted actual proof, there you go."

The famous Bloodborne promotional image of our hunter facing away from us with expandable cleaver in one hand, blunderbuss-style shotgun in the other, and a long travelling cloak on. The hunter faces a dark and misty city.
Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake
Published on

A screenshot and its filename has ignited rumours that Bloodborne: The Old Hunters Edition is fully playable on PC.

As spotted by dataminer Lance McDonald and shared on ResetEra, screenshots from a From Software environment artist have filenames hinting that they were taken from a native PC build of the game.

Watch Ian try out the Bloodborne PSX demake.

"I've just noticed something cool," McDonald said, referencing images uploaded to Bloodborne's Fandom wiki.

"The screenshots of Oil Urns on the Bloodborne Fandom wiki were contributed by Macos Domenech, an environment artist at From Software. The screenshots were taken using the windows build of Bloodborne.

"Most artist[s] used the PC build of Bloodborne for their work, but Marcos' screenshots are taken using the actual full retail version of the game running on Windoes, not at early 'project beast' era build (you can tell by the loading icon in the corner).

"So Marcos probably has the full game running on PC. Insane," McDonald adds. "The screenshots are named 'SPRJ-win64' which is the file name convention the game uses when you take a screenshot in the debug menu. They're also clearly taken using the debug camera, which no one had access to until I released my patch a month ago."

And it gets even more intriguing.

"The screenshots are from Fishing Hamlet so it's literally full game plus DLC running on PC," he finishes, although many players refute McDonald's claim about the file name convention scheme.

"I’ve mentioned that I’ve seen Bloodborne running on Windows 7 before in a private setting, and that was a super early build from around May 2014," McDonald adds in subsequent tweets. "This is the first time we’ve seen the full game + DLC. Still, not like we’ll ever get our hands on it...

"This is from years ago I only just noticed it today. I think a lot of people thought I was lying when I said Bloodborne already runs on PC and the dev team were using it regularly. But if you wanted actual proof, there you go."

Of course, most games are developed on PC so there's no doubt that a PC devkit of Bloodborne is knocking around somewhere, and even McDonald admits that this news is "just trivia really (or frustration, knowing the build exists somewhere, rotting away)". Still, it's fanned the flames of speculation once again, with some hoping we'll get more news at next week's PlayStation Showcase. Watch this space, eh?

