Here's Bloodborne on PS5, but it's Astro Bot in disguise

PlayStation has laid out the various editions of Astro Bot on PlayStation 5, and who do we have popping up? Why, it is only Bloodborne's Hunter!

If players opt to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the recently announced Astro Bot, they will be able to get their hands on Astro's Yharnam Tourist outfit as an early unlock. This outfit bedecks PlayStation's adorable little mascot in the Hunter's garb and hat. Doesn't he look smart?

Pre-orders will also come with early access to the PaRappa Lovestruck Lyricist costume and Glorious Graffiti DualSense Speeder skin.

Other unlocks that come with the Digital Deluxe Edition include Astro's Golden outfit, the Neon Dream Dual Speeder paint colour, the Champion's Gold Dual Speeder paint colour, the official Soundtrack and Digital Art Gallery and 10 Astro Avatars.

PlayStation notes that the various outfits and the Dual Sense Speeder paint colours listed will eventually become available during the adventure as players unlock their respective buildings on the crash site.

Image credit: PlayStation

So, is Botborne the closest we will get to a native PS5 version of Bloodborne? I am still waiting for that PC port announcement...

Indeed, PlayStation Australia knows exactly what it's doing:

Botborne pic.twitter.com/xNu7EO4nTS — PlayStation AU (@PlayStationAU) June 7, 2024

Other Astro Bot editions include the Physical Standard Edition and Digital Standard Edition. Pre-orders are set to go live today, but at the time of writing there is no mention of pricing on PlayStation's website. [UPDATE: Pricing is now up. The Standard edition is retailing at £59.99, and the Digital Deluxe edition is £69.99.]

Astro Bot was unveiled during last week's State of Play, where we also got a look at Concord - Sony's take on a 5v5 sci-fi shooter with Guardians of the Galaxy vibes. For everything else announced, you can check out our State of Play round up here.