Bloodborne Kart back without Bloodborne and with a new release date

Do you remember the fan made spin-off Bloodborne Kart? Of course you do, it looked utterly brilliant!

The project was first announced back in 2022 by game dev Lilith Walther, a name you may recognise as the brains behind the PS1-inspired Bloodborne demake (you can check out our Ian giving that particular game a shot below).

Walther initially planned on releasing Bloodborne Kart earlier this year. But, alas, it didn't come to be, as back in January, Bloodborne IP holder Sony got in touch with the team and informed them they needed to "scrub the branding off of" the game.

Let's Play Bloodborne PSX Gameplay - THE PS4 CLASSIC, REBUILT WITH PS1 AESTHETICS! Here's our Ian spanking a werewolf in the fan-made Bloodborne demake.

At this time, the Bloodborne Kart developer assured its community this wasn't the end of the game, but it needed more time to ensure it wasn't going to tread on Sony's toes. And, that brings us to today, with the reveal of the "legally distinct" Nightmare Kart.

Nightmare Kart still promises all of the lovely, pixely graphics Bloodborne Kart did, and a gothic setting with some stellar music. As before, it will feature 20 Racers and 16 Maps, which again are all legally distinct. And, like with other kart-based games, it will also include a battle mode along with the full campaign. So, while my Hunter's dream of racing about with Father Gascoigne has been double dashed, Nightmare Kart is still striking the right umbilical chord with me.

You can check out the game's new, that's definitely not a Hunter, trailer below.

As for that new release date, Nightmare Kart will be available for free on Steam and itch.io from 31st May. I'm not counting the days, you are...