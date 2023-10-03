Blizzard's free-to-play strategy game Warcraft Rumble launches in November

Nearly 18 months after its initial unveiling, Blizzard's free-to-play strategy game Warcraft Rumble has a release date and will be launching for iOS and Android on 3rd November, its arrival coinciding with the start of this year's BlizzCon.

Warcraft Rumble - formerly known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble - promises a blend of strategy and tower defense across a its 70-mission single-player campaign, which features some familiar heroes and villains from the Warcraft universe, including Warsong chieftain Grommash Hellscream and Archmage Jaina Proudmoore.

In order to tackle Rumbles' various scenarios, players must assemble an army, choosing leaders, troops, and spells from the game's 65+ collectible character Minis, each of which has its own distinctive "talents" for use in battle. These also come into play across Rumble's other modes and features, including co-op, PvP, guilds, raids, and dungeons.

Warcraft Rumble developer update.

Warcraft Rumble pre-registration and pre-ordering is now available on Google Play and the iOS App Store, and those that do so will get a couple of in-game cosmetics for their troubles: Mecha Kobold Skin, Mecha Kobold Portrait, Mecha Tower Skin, and Mecha Kobold Emote.

Warcraft Rumble's 3rd November launch on iOS and Android coincides with the start of this year's two-day BlizzCon - the first in-person event since 2019, following several years of digital-only events and no-shows as Blizzard navigated a pandemic and workplace controversy - because we all know how much the BlizzCon audience loves its mobile games.