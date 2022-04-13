Blizzard is asking World of Warcraft fans about Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft maker Blizzard is polling fans of the franchise on what they'd like to see offered in the somewhat-inevitable Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Options in the marketing survey obtained by Wowhead include digital toys, pets and mounts, as well as character transfers, level boosts and game time.

Several price points are mentioned, including $50 (£38) and $30 (£23) options.

Wrath of the Lich King is the next World of Warcraft expansion due a Classic version, following the launch of Burning Crusade Classic in 2021. World of Warcraft Classic originally arrived back in 2019.

Blizzard is yet to formally announce its plans for Lich King, but has previouly polled fans on their potential interest. Today's latest market research may suggest the project is relatively far along.

Back in the realms of "proper" World of Warcraft, Blizzard has now dated its upcoming new expansion reveal for next week. Rumours point to it involving dragons.

Blizzard has several upcoming online reveals planned in place of its usual BlizzCon event (including details on the imminent Overwatch 2 beta, word of a new mobile Warcraft experience and a brand-new Blizzard-developed survival game) as it attempts to put the last year of damaging allegations regarding its workplace culture behind it.