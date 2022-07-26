If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic officially coming this September

No more Mr Ice Guy!
Victoria Kennedy avatar
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

On 26th September, World of Warcraft Classic players will be able to get their hands on the Wrath of the Lich King expansion (something that we kind of suspected already, as it was leaked ahead of time).

To accompany this official announcement, however, we also have a new trailer from Blizzard. Here, the gates to the frozen plains of Northrend are opened once again as battle ensues all around.

You can check it out for yourself below.

Get ready for a cold reception.

"The Lich King, Arthas Menethil, sits in the ominous Icecrown Citadel scheming to claim the world as his own--a plan that threatens all life on Azeroth.

"Heroes of the Alliance and Horde must stand against the malevolent being who dares to declare himself the one true king of Azeroth...and seeks to scour all life from the world." Sounds chill!

Blizzard states this expansion will also bring with it a "host of improved features and content to explore". This will include a new profession known as Inscription (which will allow players to "scribe mystical glyphs that modify the properties of spells and abilities") and achievements that will give "players new rewards for their exploits and accomplishments".

You can check out a full breakdown on Blizzard's blog.

