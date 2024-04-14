Explore Azeroth in first-person with this new World Of Warcraft VR Mod

Before you watch this week’s episode of VR Corner, please bear in mind that I’ve never really played World of Warcraft before. That means you won’t see any high level raiding in my coverage, but you will get a lot of confused bumbling, cow killing and NPC kissing action instead. So a pretty standard VR Corner then!

Developed by veteran Flat2VR modders Marulu and Streetrat, World of Warcraft VR is a work in progress mod that lets you play World of Warcraft in VR and even experience the world of Azeroth from a first-person perspective too. This means that veteran players will finally be able to virtually visit iconic locations from the game and inspect the assets and inhabitants as if they were actually there.

Walking around Azeroth in first-person VR really allows you to appreciate the scale of the world and its inhabitants.

While World of Warcraft VR does feature 6 DoF head tracking and VR motion controls, VR interactions are mainly limited to using virtual pointers to select targets and UI buttons. You can’t swing swords or physically interact with items and there’s no first-person body model to ground you in the world, but this shouldn’t impact the enjoyment of WoW fans who just want to see their favourite fantasy world through the eyes of their chosen avatar.

While the build I feature on this week’s VR Corner is slightly older than the public release and therefore subject to a few visual bugs like a low res UI, it was still a lot of fun to wander around the early areas of the game as more of a sightseer than a player. Except for when I found a woman who I think kills cats. Oh, and that bedroom full of super creepy children was fairly unsettling too.

Cats entertainment!

If you’d like to try World of Warcraft VR for yourself, there are a few hoops that you’ll need to jump through in order to get this mod working. The instructions are fairly easy to follow though (even I managed it in the end!) and you can find both the instructions and the World of Warcraft VR mod right here.

And, just in case the header video is playing up again, here’s a little link to the YouTube version of my World of Warcraft VR video too.