Watch us play the first 90 minutes of Harold Halibut on Xbox Series X

Yep, you're herring me right. Hot on the heels of yesterday's o-fish-al Eurogamer review, I'll be diving into the first 90 minnows of Harold Halibut on the Xbox Series X for you in today's live stream!

If, like me, you've been reeled in by the game's stunning, handcrafted visuals but want to know whether the gameplay is any good before you pike it up, you have come to the right plaice.

From 2pm BST today, I'll be streaming the Xbox Series X version of Harold Halibut on the link below. So, pick a perch and tuna in for this look at the beginning portion of this "handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean."