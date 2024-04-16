Skip to main content

Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Watch us play the first 90 minutes of Harold Halibut on Xbox Series X

Check it trout, live from 2pm BST!

Harold from Harold Halibut is standing looking forlornly into middle distance. He is wearing a beige shirt and trouser braces. The background is soft focus but it looks like there is graffiti behind him.
Image credit: Slow Bros
Ian Higton avatar
Video by Ian Higton Video Producer
Published on
1 comment

Yep, you're herring me right. Hot on the heels of yesterday's o-fish-al Eurogamer review, I'll be diving into the first 90 minnows of Harold Halibut on the Xbox Series X for you in today's live stream!

If, like me, you've been reeled in by the game's stunning, handcrafted visuals but want to know whether the gameplay is any good before you pike it up, you have come to the right plaice.

From 2pm BST today, I'll be streaming the Xbox Series X version of Harold Halibut on the link below. So, pick a perch and tuna in for this look at the beginning portion of this "handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean."

Cover image for YouTube videoLet's Play Harold Halibut Xbox Series X Gameplay! - STOP E-MOTION-AL!
Will Harold Halibut make me bream from ear-to-ear, or will I hake every second of it? Find out right here!Watch on YouTube

Read this next