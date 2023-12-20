If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap details expansion launch plans

And impending Cataclysm Classic beta.

Promotional art for World of Warcraft's The War Within expansion showing three characters gathered together with weapons raised, while a vast subterranean cavern stretches out behind them.
Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Blizzard has laid out its 2024 roadmap for World of Warcraft, nailing down a launch window for upcoming expansion The War Within, plus other updates and seasonal content.

The veteran MMO will receive three content updates between January and the launch of The War Within, which looks set to arrive around late summer/early autumn next year.

These updates will tie up loose story threads from the game's previous expansion Dragonflight, and tease what comes next.

Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer.Watch on YouTube

Season four, set to arrive in spring, will "revisit Dragonflight's dungeons and raids, along with outdoor content, featuring updated rewards, and a few new twists", executive producer Holly Longdale wrote in a blog post.

Around the same time, Blizzard will hold an alpha test for The War Within in early spring, and then a beta test for the expansion in late spring/early summer.

World of Warcraft roadmap for 2024 featuring various dates laid out on a timeline.
World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap. | Image credit: Blizzard

Over in World of Warcraft Classic, Blizzard will hold a beta test for its impending Cataclysm Classic mode in late winter/early spring. The Cataclysm Classic update is currently scheduled for summer, though within the first half of 2024. June, then?

World of Warcraft Classic roadmap for 2024 featuring various dates laid out on a timeline.
World of Warcraft Classic 2024 roadmap. | Image credit: Blizzard

Blizzard detailed its big The War Within expansion for World of Warcraft at BlizzCon last month. It's planned as the first in a trilogy of expansions dubbed the Worldsoul Saga, with two more unnamed chapters confirmed to follow over the years to come.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

World of Warcraft

PC, Mac

World of Warcraft Classic

PC, Mac

Related topics
Action Adventure Blizzard Entertainment Mac PC RPG Vivendi Games
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Comments