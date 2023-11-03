World of Warcraft's The War Within expansion kickstarts multi-part Worldsoul Saga next year

BlizzCon has brought big news for World of Warcraft fans as the MMO prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year; Blizzard's announced not only its next expansion, The War Within, but the two coming after that, all forming chapters in the newly revealed Worldsoul Saga.

The Worldsoul Saga was enthusiastically unveiled by Blizzard veteran Chris Metzen, who returned to the company late last year after departing in 2016. This new World of Warcraft story arc is set to play out across multiple expansions over the next few years, starting with The War Within - WoW's tenth expansion - in 2024.

The War Within takes players into heart of Azeroth itself, where they'll explore new subterranean kingdoms, engage with ancient cultures like the Earthen Dwarves - a new Allied race - and the terrifying Nerubians of Azj-Kahet. Azj-Kahet is one of several new zones coming in the expansion, alongside the Isle of Dorn, The Ringing Deeps, and Hallowfall.

The War Within cinematic announcement trailer.

As per Blizzard's brisk oveview of The War Within, it'll also introduce new bite-sized experiences for 1-5 players known as Delves, promising end-game rewards; then there are Warbands - enabling players to share the likes of their bank and reputation among their alts - as well as new dynamic flight for mounts, new dungeons and raids, plus Hero Talents, described as a new level of customisation that can be used to create the likes of dark rangers and far seers.

Metzen didn't stop with 2024's expansion, however; he also revealed the next two chapters in the Worldsoul Saga: Midnight and The Last Titan. Midnight will return players to the Old World and the fabled lands of Quel'Thalas, where the invading forces of the Void are attempting to snuff out light of the Sunwell and plunge Azeroth into darkness and fear. While mechanical specifics remain under wraps, we do know it'll see players reunifying the elven tribes of Azeroth and making a stand with the forces of light.

World of Warcraft - Cataclysm Classic announce trailer.

However! Things may not go as planned, causing events to spiral out of control, leading into the Worldsoul Saga's third expansion, The Last Titan. This'll once again take players to the Old World, this time to the wintery lands of Northrend, where they'll bear witness to the return of the Titans and uncover a vast conspiracy stretching throughout the history of the world. This will apparently challenge everything players think they know about the Titans, their intentions, and the true nature of Azeroth itself.

So that's plenty to mull over while Blizzard prepares for The War Within's arrival next year, but it's not quite everything revealed for World of Warcraft. Blizzard also confirmed Cataclysm will be coming to World of Warcraft Classic in the "first half of next year", and that the Classic base game is set to get the new Season of Discovery on 30th November.

This will launch with a level cap of 25 and is all about scouring the world for secrets and class-altering abilities - with the likes of a tanking warlock and mage healer teased. It'll also feature a brand-new end-game, as well as a new 10-player Blackfathom Deeps raid with new and reimagined bosses, mechanics, and rewards. Several months into the season, the level cap will be raised with new things to find, and on it'll go.