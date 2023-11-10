Black Friday Xbox Game Pass deals 2023: best early offers and discounts

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best value-for-money packages in gaming, and with Black Friday deals already under way, there should be some great opportunities for Xbox Game Pass users to save. In our guide below, we're highlighting the current best Black Friday deals for Game Pass subscriptions and trial promotions.

We've already seen some big discounts and new bundles available for Xbox games, consoles and accessories in the early Black Friday sales, so make sure you've had a gander at our Xbox Black Friday guide to see what else is on offer over the rest of the month.

Xbox Game Pass early Black Friday deals

Game Pass Ultimate offers loads of excellent games and other benefits to Xbox and PC players for £12.99/$16.99 per month. It lets you access hundreds of games, as well as Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, access to the EA Play game service, discounts and deals on the Xbox store, and console multiplayer so you can play online with friends. A Game Pass Ultimate membership will also add exclusive in-game perks and offers with partners like Discord, and you can play games on your mobile or tablet through cloud streaming.

Those who want Game Pass either just for console or PC, can opt for slightly cheaper subscriptions including: Xbox Game Pass for £6.99/$9.99 per month and PC Game Pass, which both work out as £7.99/$9.99 per month. New PC Game Pass subscribers can currently get 14 days for just £1/$1. A downside to purchasing the console-only or PC version though, is that you won't be given access to the perks that get updated monthly. Another reason to perhaps choose Game Pass Ultimate over Xbox Game Pass, is that the console-only subscription doesn't include access to EA Play titles.

