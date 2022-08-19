Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: Here's what to expect

The bargain-hunting game of Black Friday 2022 is only a few months away and we here at Jelly Deals will be hunting for the best PS5 Black Friday deals so that you can find them all here in one handy guide.

In the meanwhile, we thought we'd look back at some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals from last year, and share our thoughts on what we expect to see in this year's sale. Black Friday doesn't take place until the 25th November 2022, but you can still find plenty of deals in our PS5 deals guide and over on Twitter @jelly_deals.

Black Friday 2022 deals we can expect for PS5 consoles, games and accessories

This Black Friday, it's unlikely that we'll see any discounted Black Friday PS5 console bundles, but we will hopefully see some PS5 restocks. We also expect to see lots of cheap PS5 games and substantial discounts on PS5 accessories, including DualSense controllers, gaming headsets, and PS5 compatible SSDs.

Last year, we saw a number of notable titles on sale such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Deathloop and Outriders. You could also land fantastic savings on PS5 DualSense controllers and PS5 compatible SSDs.

Black Friday PS5 console deals

Let's not beat around the bush, your chances of finding a Black Friday PS5 console deal are relatively low. With so much demand for the console, there's no real reason for the PS5 to be discounted. Right now, your best bet is to check the list below and our guide on where to buy a PS5 . Our Jelly Deals Twitter page can also help increase your chances of bagging a PS5 console. If it's PS5 bundles that you're on the hunt for, some of the most popular bundles include Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. When in stock, Currys and Game usually offer a variety of larger PS5 bundles that might include an extra controller, headset and other accessories.

UK

US

PS5 Black Friday game deals

Last year, we saw discounts of up to 50 per cent on PS5 games and we expect to see similar offers this year. Although we saw no significant discounts on games like Elden Ring or Horizon: Forbidden West during this year's Prime Day sale, we're crossing our fingers for bigger and better deals this Black Friday.

Last year's top Black Friday PS5 game deals:

UK

US

PS5 Black Friday accessory deals

Much like PS5 consoles, some accessories are also in hot demand including the DualSense Charging Station and Pulse 3D Headset.

We'll be looking out for any new stock and potential offers on all these as we enter the busy sales period. For now, you can grab a small discount on new PS5 controllers and Pulse 3D headsets from the links below.

PS5 SSD Black Friday deals

Other most-wanted PS5 accessories include external hard drives to store PS5 and PS4 games. With the limited capacity of the console's internal storage, that's best saved for PS5 games. That said, you can now upgrade your storage with a PS5 compatible SSD. The experts at Digital Foundry have gathered a list of all the best PS5 compatible SSDs to choose from.

SSD prices have dropped significantly over the last few months, with 1TB PS5 compatible SSDs with heatsinks falling to their lowest prices yet- under £100! The Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD with heatsink, and the WD Black SN850 SSD with heatsink are likely to have their prices slashed again this Black Friday.

PlayStation Plus deals

If you haven't already, one of the first things you'll want to do after picking up a PS5 is to grab yourself a PlayStation Plus membership. Sony's gaming subscription service has now merged with PS Now (essentially PlayStation's equivalent to Game Pass), meaning you'll have to pick between three new PlayStation Plus tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium.

Essential PS Plus Subscribers get a selection of PS Plus games for free as part of their membership every month. Extra and Premium PS Plus members also get access to a curated library (varies depending on which tier) of older PlayStation titles via streaming or local downloads. Occasionally, Sony may add more recent PS5 games, too. PS5 owners also have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5, offering a selection of 20 PS4 games. Some of these are undoubtedly the last generation's best releases, such as Bloodborne, God of War and Persona 5.

You can subscribe to one of the new PS Plus tiers on the PlayStation Store, with the choice of paying monthly, every three months, or yearly. Sony has discounted PlayStation Plus memberships in the past, but we're unsure whether they'll knock any money off the new tiers anytime soon.

We doubt there will be specific Black Friday PS Plus deals from third party retailers, but you might be able to purchase a discounted PlayStation gift card to contribute towards your chosen PlayStation Plus tier.

If you purchase one of the former 12-month or 3-month PlayStation Plus subcription cards, they will convert into a PS Plus Essential subscription. It's worth noting that Sony has temporarily paused the ability to stack PS Plus subscriptions, so you'll only be able to redeem the code after your current PS Plus subscription has expired.

You can check the retailers below for PlayStation Store gift cards.

UK

US

When will the best PS5 Black Friday deals start?

Deals on PS5 games and accessories are generally available all year-round, and there are opportunities to snap up bargains during big sales events like PlayStation's Days of Play and Prime Day. Black Friday, however, is one of the best times of the year to grab some of the biggest titles for their lowest prices yet. A lot of major retailers like Amazon, Game, GameStop and Best Buy will usually launch their early Black Friday deals weeks ahead of the shopping extravaganza. As for the best PS5 Black Friday deals, we recommend starting to look out for offers from 18th November onwards.

Who will have the best PS5 Black Friday deals?

If you're a regular to this joint, you'll know that the usual suspects for the best PS5 Black Friday deals will be major retailers like Amazon, Currys, Very, Game and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Target in the US. In the UK, we can also expect specialist gaming stores like ShopTo, Base and The Game Collection to serve up some stellar Black Friday PS5 deals.

It's also worthwhile checking if these retailers have eBay clearance stores, as you might be able to bag a bargain on some of their clearance items.

How much will the PS5 cost on Black Friday?

The PS5 console is still in high demand and due to ongoing stock shortages, so we don't expect to see any discounts on them this Black Friday. You might, however, be able to grab a PS5 bundle with some discounted extras, but that's probably about it.

At full price, the standard PS5 disc console costs £449.99/$499.99 while the digital edition costs £359.99/$399.99. The PS5 console with Horizon Forbidden West is sold for £499.99/ $549.99, and the digital version can be bought for £409.99/ $449.99

Will there be any PS5 stock shortages on Black Friday?

There's no knowing whether we will see any PS5 restocks this Black Friday due to the ongoing chip shortage and high demand for the console. If you're banking on purchasing a PlayStation 5 during the Black Friday sales, we reckon UK retailers like Game and Very, or US retailer GameStop will be your best bet. But you needn't wait until Black Friday to buy a PS5 as most major retailers are dropping new PS5 stock more regularly. Check our PS5 restocks page to find out which retailers currently have PS5 consoles available.

Will PS5 games be on sale Black Friday?

We expect to see plenty of Black Friday deals for PS5 games. We're keeping an extra special eye out for discounts on games like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. So watch this space!

After something else in the sales this November? You can also find our pages dedicated to all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, PS4 Black Friday offers and Xbox Black Friday bargains across the site!