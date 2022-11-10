Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: best early offers and sales

Black Friday 2022 doesn't take place until the 25th November 2022, but you can already score some early PS5 deals thanks to these incredible discounts on PS5 games, PS5 controllers and compatible SSDs. We here at Jelly Deals are hunting for all the best bargains so that you can quickly snap them up from this handy guide. You can also find plenty of early Black Friday PS5 deals over on Twitter @jellydeals.

Today's best early Black Friday PS5 deals 2022

Black Friday PS5 console deals

Let's not beat around the bush, your chances of finding a Black Friday PS5 console deal are relatively low. With so much demand for the console, there's no real reason for the PS5 to be discounted. Right now, your best bet is to check here to see where to buy a PS5 and the Jelly Deals Twitter page to increase your chances of bagging a PS5 console.

PS5 Black Friday game deals

Whether you're after a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring or even Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Season, you can find the best discounts on these and other fantastic titles for the PS5 below.

PS5 Black Friday accessory deals

Much like PS5 consoles, some accessories are also in hot demand including the DualSense Charging Station and Pulse 3D Headset. We're particularly keen to flag any discounts on the Sony InZone range of PS5-compatible headsets.

We're looking for any new and potential offers on all of these as we enter the busy sales period. For now, you can grab a small discount on new PS5 controllers and Pulse 3D headsets from the links below.

PS5 SSD Black Friday deals

Other most-wanted PS5 accessories include external hard drives to store PS5 and PS4 games. With the limited capacity of the console's internal storage, that's best saved for PS5 games. That said, you can now upgrade your storage with a PS5 compatible SSD. The experts at Digital Foundry have gathered a list of all the best PS5 compatible SSDs to choose from.

SSD prices have dropped significantly over the last few months, with 1TB PS5 compatible SSDs with heatsinks falling to their lowest prices yet, under £100! The Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD with heatsink, and the WD Black SN850 SSD with heatsink are likely to have their prices slashed again this Black Friday.

PlayStation Plus deals

If you haven't already, one of the first things you'll want to do after picking up a PS5 is to grab yourself a PlayStation Plus membership. Sony's gaming subscription service, PS Now (essentially PlayStation's equivalent to Game Pass), has now merged with PS Plus, meaning you now have to pick between three new PlayStation Plus tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. Essential PS Plus Subscribers get a selection of PS Plus games for free as part of their membership every month. If you don't want to download them straight away, we'd always recommend adding new arrivals to your library so you don't forget. Extra and Premium PS Plus members also get access to a curated library of older PlayStation titles via streaming or local downloads.

PS5 owners also have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5, offering a selection of 20 PS4 games. Some of these are undoubtedly the last generation's best releases, such as Bloodborne, God of War and Persona 5.

Technically, PS Plus is being sold exclusively on the PlayStation Store, however, you can also purchase one of these discounted PS gift cards to use towards your chosen PlayStation Plus subscription. We'll be listing any deals we spot on PlayStation Store cards here.

When will the best PS5 Black Friday deals start?

Deals on PS5 games and accessories are generally available all year-round, and there are opportunities to snap up bargains during big sales events like PlayStation's Days of Play and Prime Day. Black Friday, however, is one of the best times of the year to grab some of the biggest titles for their lowest prices yet. A lot of major retailers like Amazon, Game, GameStop and Best Buy will usually launch their early Black Friday deals weeks ahead of the shopping extravaganza. As for the best PS5 Black Friday deals, we recommend starting to look out for offers from 19th November onwards.

Who will have the best PS5 Black Friday deals?

If you're a regular to this joint, you'll know that the usual suspects for the best PS5 Black Friday deals will be major retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Game and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Target in the US. We can also expect specialist gaming stores like ShopTo, Base and The Game Collection to serve up some stellar Black Friday PS5 deals.

It's also worthwhile checking if these retailers have eBay outlet stores, as you might be able to bag a bargain on some of their clearance items.

How much will the PS5 cost on Black Friday?

The PS5 console is still in high demand and due to ongoing stock shortages, we don't expect to see any discounts on them. You might be able to grab a PS5 bundle with some discounted extras but that's probably about it.

Will there be any PS5 stock shortages on Black Friday?

There's no knowing whether we will see any PS5 restocks this Black Friday due to the ongoing chip shortage and high demand for the console. If you're banking on purchasing a PlayStation 5 during the Black Friday sales, we reckon UK retailers like Game and Very, or US retailer GameStop will be your best bet. But you needn't wait until Black Friday to buy a PS5 as most major retailers are dropping new PS5 stock more regularly. Check our PS5 restocks page to find out which retailers currently have PS5 consoles available.

Will PS5 games be on sale Black Friday?

We expect to see plenty of Black Friday deals for PS5 games. We're keeping an extra special eye out for discounts on games like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. So watch this space!

