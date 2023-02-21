If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bethesda announces top-down mobile shooter Mighty Doom

Bloody hellfire.

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Mighty Doom
Bethesda

Bethesda has announced a Doom spin-off for mobile phones developed by Zenimax-owned Canadian studio Alpha Dog.

Mighty Doom is a cartoony top-down single-touch shooter featuring the new Mini Slayer character.

It's set in the "animated Doom universe", which I did not know was a universe until today.

Here's the announcement trailer, which includes some gameplay.

Watch on YouTube

And here's the official blurb from Bethesda:

"Run and gun your way through hordes of adorably violent demons, iconic levels, and challenging bosses as you level up, unlock powerful skills, and upgrade gear and weapons."

The trailer mentions Mighty Doom also has "rogue-lite gameplay".

Mighty Doom comes out 21st March on iOS and Android.

The last mainline Doom release was 2020's Doom Eternal, developed by iD Software. Bethesda has yet to announce its next game.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch