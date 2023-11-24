Picking the Best Pistol in Modern Warfare 3 is a tricky topic, especially as the best weapon will be subjective to each individual. Also, as a secondary weapon, it's always worth thinking about how your pistol will compliment your primary weapon too.

Also, the way you customize and build your chosen weapon in the Gunsmith will determine its performance in Modern Warfare 3. This is why, for this list, we're looking at the base stats and capabilities of each weapon as well as its potential to be customized into something more powerful. Again, the best handgun will be different for each person.

With this in mind, let's look at the best Pistols in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Pistols in Modern Warfare 3

One of the pistols mentioned on our list, the C0R-45, can be unlocked very early in the game. All you have to do is reach level 4 to unlock the ability to customise it, but don't let that fact it's a starter weapon fool you - this pistol is one of the best you can get in MW3. It may be small, but it sure is mighty!

Remember that the list below is subjective, so the weapons listed on it may not necessarily be ones you agree with or find to be the best for you.

With that in mind and in no particular order, here are the best pistols in Modern Warfare 3:

Renetti

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision.

The Renetti unlocks at level 21. If you want to turn this pistol into a powerful SMG (yes, it's possible), check out our Renetti Jak Ferocity loadout guide.

Renetti Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 31

- 31 Best Range - 11.7

- 11.7 Damage - 46/36/33

- 46/36/33 RPM - 206.9

- 206.9 DPS - 124

- 124 TTK - 1.45s

You may be wondering why we've put this on our list when the base recoil control stat for the Renetti is less than desirable - and you're right to wonder that, but the pistol shines in other areas, so the recoil can be overlooked for now. After all, this stat can easily be changed by adding some modifications in the Gunsmith.

Also, an interesting thing about the base model of the Renetti is that the handling stat is quite high - which slightly dampens down the negative effects of the low recoil control stat. Also, the Renetti is a burst fire pistol with a medium-high fire rate, which is always useful if you want to get a quick kill in. Especially with the TTK only being 1.45s!

This pistol has a reasonably high DPS stat at 124 and has a medium-high mobility stat, which are two things that are useful if you want to cause damage on the move without being too restricted by your own weapon. This pistol houses 15 rounds while holding 60 in reserve, but this can be increased by adding a higher capacity magazine.

TYR

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The TYR unlocks at level 50. This means you will need to put some work in before you can get it, but it's worth the effort.

TYR Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 42.7

- 42.7 Best Range - 5.6

- 5.6 Damage - 240/156/144

- 240/156/144 RPM - 260.3

- 260.3 DPS - 677

- 677 TTK - 0.23s

The TYR, as stated in the in-game description, 'hits like a cannon and leaves no survivors'. While it is slightly bigger than the other pistols on this list, this revolver has a high damage rate, complimented by high mobility and handling stats. All of these stats combine to increases the effectiveness of this pistol at close range. It's still powerful at it's maximum range, though we recommend using it for close quarters shots if you want it to be at its most deadly.

Also, like the Renetti, the recoil control stat of the TYR is somewhat lower than is desirable but this can be increase by visiting the Gunsmith and adding some modifications. The revolver houses 5 rounds with 20 in reserve, which is plenty to cause a few fatal shots, though this can also be improved through modifications.

To top it off, the base model of the TYR has a TTK of 0.23s! Your enemies won't even have the time to run to safety if you pull this out.

COR-45

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The COR-45 is a base weapon but the custom loadout unlocks at level 4, which means you can get your hands on it in the early stages of the game. Considering it's one of the best pistols included in MW3, being able to unlock it early is a big bonus.

COR-45 Base Model Stats

Maximum Range - 30.5

- 30.5 Best Range - 5.8

- 5.8 Damage - 66/66/60

- 66/66/60 RPM - 400

- 400 DPS - 440

- 440 TTK - 0.45s

If you want to make this pistol even more powerful, check out our COR-45 best build and loadout guide to learn which attachments are worth adding to it.

The high DPS stat for the COR.45 is one of the reasons this pistol has made it onto our list. At 440 for its base model, it's already an impressive achievement for a handheld gun. To compliment this, you can equip .45 Auto High Grain Rounds to increase bullet damage and velocity - further enhancing this small but mighty weapon.

The COR.45 holds 14 rounds with 56 in reserve, which is impressive for a secondary weapon. If you pair this with a Granular Grip in the Rear Grip slot, you will improve the pistol's recoil control and reduce the risk of kick back throwing your aim off at crucial moments.

.50 GS

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The .50 GS unlocks at level 55. Once you unlock this weapon, you will need to complete the corresponding unlock challenge to add it to your inventory.

.50 GS Base Model Stats

Maximum Range - 35.1

- 35.1 Best Range - 17.3

- 17.3 Damage - 153/123/104

- 153/123/104 RPM - 166.7

- 166.7 DPS - 342

- 342 TTK - 0.72s

Though it may take you a while to unlock the .50 GS, it's well worth trying to get. This semi-automatic pistol comes equipped with .50 cal rounds, meaning there's little you need to do in this department to cause damage - just shoot and don't miss.

Also, this pistol has high damage stat which is displayed by its DPS being 342 at its base level. The mobility and handling stats are also reasonably high, though again the low recoil control stat is something that's worth addressing in the Gunsmith as soon as you're able to. The last thing you need is to line up a perfect shot with a powerful gun, only for the aim to be thrown off when you try to do a follow-up shot.

The .50 GS houses 7 rounds at a time with 14 in reserve which may not seem like enough, but that's plenty to take down a few enemies with close range head shots.

Basilisk

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The Basilisk unlocks at level 55. Once you unlock this weapon, you will also need to complete the corresponding unlock challenge to add it to your inventory.

Basilisk Base Model Stats

Maximum Range - 35.1

- 35.1 Best Range - 5.1

- 5.1 Damage - 210/157/105

- 210/157/105 RPM - 299.6

- 299.6 DPS - 784

- 784 TTK - 0.2s

Do we really need to say anything here? The DPS stat of 784 and extremely high damage stats for the Basilisk really do speak for themselves. What a weapon. This double-action revolver uses .500 Cal rounds which is one of the reasons behind its sheer awesome power.

However, with power comes kick backs, and the Basilisk is guilty of suffering a lower than desirable recoil stat for a weapon this powerful. Yes, the stat is higher than others in this list, but it's still worth addressing by modifying the weapon as soon as you can. This pistol has a medium-high accuracy stat that helps with mid-ranged combat, though we recommend using it for close quarters combat to see the true power of it.

The TTK for this pistol is a staggering 0.2s, will your enemy even know what hit them? Probably not.

That's it for now, but if you're choosing more weapons for your loadout then check out our best Assault Rifles, best Sniper Rifles, best SMGs and best Marksman Rifles guides to decide which ones you need. If you're heading into Zombie territory, check out our Portal and Code locations guide or our Essence of Aether locations instead.