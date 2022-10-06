Battlefield 2042 finally gets its first live service event, The Liquidators

Battlefield 2042 finally gets its first live service event, The LiquidatorsLooks clean.
When EA released Battlefield 2042 almost 11 months ago, the promise of a live service Battlefield game filled brim with a constant stream of content updates was one of the key selling points.
In fact, the live service model was supposed to be used as a substitute for the traditional story campaign, where in-game events would fill in the lore of the new climate-change ridden world.
But all of that was postponed thanks to dire state of the game at launch. Now almost a year since launch and two seasons later, we finally have our first in-season event and new game mode.
We don't know much about The Liquidators Event based on the 60-second trailer, but we did see the announcement of the new game mode called "Tactical Conquest" which is supposed to be more infantry-focused.
It's reminiscent of Domination, which was available in Battlefield 4 and is of course a stable of Call of Duty, and the Close Quarters expansion pack for Battlefield 3 (remember expansion packs?).
The Liquidators Event will take place between 11th and 25th October.
