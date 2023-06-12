If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Banner Saga studio's Towerborne launches on Xbox Game Pass day one

Norse star.

Towerborne.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

The Banner Saga trilogy developer Stoic has announced Towerborne, a side-scrolling co-op action adventure for PC and Xbox, coming next year.

This is the project previously referred to internally as Project Belfry, and was revealed in the Xbox Games Showcase last night as coming from both Stoic and Xbox Game Studios. The suggestion is it won't be coming to other consoles.

After some new apocalypse razes humanity's cities, survivors accumulate in the Belfry, a towering windmill that looks like something from the Moomins.

Watch on YouTube
Towerborne is the next game from the maker of the Banner Saga trilogy.

Setting out from there as a party of adventurers, you explore a vast overworld rendered in impressive 2.5D environments. There are monsters to battle, and the human race to save.

Towerborne launches in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and on PC via Steam.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch