Banner Saga studio's Towerborne launches on Xbox Game Pass day one

The Banner Saga trilogy developer Stoic has announced Towerborne, a side-scrolling co-op action adventure for PC and Xbox, coming next year.

This is the project previously referred to internally as Project Belfry, and was revealed in the Xbox Games Showcase last night as coming from both Stoic and Xbox Game Studios. The suggestion is it won't be coming to other consoles.

After some new apocalypse razes humanity's cities, survivors accumulate in the Belfry, a towering windmill that looks like something from the Moomins.

Watch on YouTube Towerborne is the next game from the maker of the Banner Saga trilogy.

Setting out from there as a party of adventurers, you explore a vast overworld rendered in impressive 2.5D environments. There are monsters to battle, and the human race to save.

Towerborne launches in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and on PC via Steam.