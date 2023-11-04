If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox release date has been confirmed, leak suggests

Get ready to call in sick on 6th December, Xbox fans.

A full body image of Bertie's blonde-haired human paladin in Baldur's Gate 3. He wears a green and yellow tabard and chainmail underneath, and carries a large two-handed hammer. Here, he scratches his head, wondering what's going on, as he wakes up on the shore of a rocky island.
Image credit: Eurogamer / Larian
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Baldur's Gate 3 will be released on Xbox on 6th December, 2023.

That's according to noted leaker eXtas1s, who says that "if playtests proceed as planned", this date is "what Larian has targeted for the game's Xbox version at the moment".

24 Things In Baldur's Gate 3 You Missed (Even If You Played It) - BALDUR'S GATE 3 SECRETS + DETAILS.

As noted by r/GamingLeaksandRumours, eXtas1s has a pretty good track record for breaking release dates ahead of announcements, and had previously given us Forza Motorsport's street date before Xbox formally confirmed it.

As always, this announcement comes with the usual caveats and cannot be taken as gospel until we get formal confirmation, but if you've been patiently awaiting the Xbox debut, you might want to book some leave in advance in early December. You know. Just in case.

Baldur's Gate 3 players have devised a way to recruit an evil companion on a good playthrough by turning her into a sheep. Yeah, you read that right.

Earlier today, our Bertie pulled back the covers and showed us his dark side in his new feature, all about being the big bad in Baldur's Gate 3, whilst earlier in the week, we saw the arrival of Patch 4, which - as with previous patches - is so chunky, it has exceeded Steam's text limit.

With this update in play, those making their way through the game's many acts can expect to see many improvements across the board, but some particular highlights include the ability to now customise hirelings' appearance when recruiting them and the addition of a colour blind mode.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Baldur's Gate III

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Fantasy Larian Studios Leaks Microsoft PC Port PS5 release dates RPG
See 6 more Sandbox Science Fiction Strategy Strategy: Turn-Based Strategy Xbox Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments