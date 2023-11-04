Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox release date has been confirmed, leak suggests

Baldur's Gate 3 will be released on Xbox on 6th December, 2023.

That's according to noted leaker eXtas1s, who says that "if playtests proceed as planned", this date is "what Larian has targeted for the game's Xbox version at the moment".

24 Things In Baldur's Gate 3 You Missed (Even If You Played It) - BALDUR'S GATE 3 SECRETS + DETAILS.

As noted by r/GamingLeaksandRumours, eXtas1s has a pretty good track record for breaking release dates ahead of announcements, and had previously given us Forza Motorsport's street date before Xbox formally confirmed it.

As always, this announcement comes with the usual caveats and cannot be taken as gospel until we get formal confirmation, but if you've been patiently awaiting the Xbox debut, you might want to book some leave in advance in early December. You know. Just in case.

Earlier today, our Bertie pulled back the covers and showed us his dark side in his new feature, all about being the big bad in Baldur's Gate 3, whilst earlier in the week, we saw the arrival of Patch 4, which - as with previous patches - is so chunky, it has exceeded Steam's text limit.

With this update in play, those making their way through the game's many acts can expect to see many improvements across the board, but some particular highlights include the ability to now customise hirelings' appearance when recruiting them and the addition of a colour blind mode.