The Grym boss in Baldur's Gate 3 appears once you activate the Adamantine Forge in the Underdark.

You need to activate the Forge to make a new weapon, armour, or shield while completing the Adamantine Forge quest - but with hundreds of health points Grym seems like a mighty target to take down for such a small reward.

The good news is that there's actually a very quick and easy way to beat Grym in Baldur's Gate 3. We've detailed this Grym boss strategy below so you can save your precious potions and grab your reward in less than five minutes.

Baldur's Gate 3 Grym boss strategy

Even on the easiest difficulty Grym can still take quite a while to defeat with 210 HP, nevermind on Balanced when he has 300 HP. However, this huge number doesn't really matter, because you have to use the environment to beat Grym in Baldur's Gate 3.

Specifically, to quickly kill Grym you need to:

Turn the Lava Valve and ensure Grym is Overheated Lure Grym to the middle of the Forge Activate the Forge Lever

Using this tactic twice kills Grym on Explorer and Balanced difficulties. It might take one or two more hits to defeat Grym on Tactician.

The best way to activate both the Lava Valve and Forge Lever is to shoot an arrow at them. Arrows always have a 100% chance to land on these switches, and it means you can position your party behind the person luring Grym to the middle so the boss doesn't get distracted by somebody else.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

The best way to start the fight then is by ungrouping with 'G', then sending a character who doesn't use bows or crossbows to the Lava Valve. Before turning it, position the other three party members in the northern corner of the Forge.

Position your other three party members like this before turning the Lava Valve. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

Once you've turned the Lava Valve and activated the boss fight, either use Misty Step or dash and jump to position the person who turned the valve onto the Mould Chamber. End everybody's turn and then watch Grym walk towards the character on the Mould Chamber.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

As long as the lava is still covering the middle of the Forge, hit the Forge Lever with an arrow to take off a massive chunk of Grym's health. This summons some minions, but don't worry, they don't have a lot of health and are easily taken care of.

Now all you have to do is repeat the process of hitting the Lava Valve with an arrow, then hitting the Forge Lever with an arrow for one more hit to kill Grym on Explorer and Balanced difficulties. You'll also have to take out the minions to end the battle.

Once all enemies are dead, you can finally pick up your reward from the Mould Chamber and complete the Adamantine Forge side quest!

