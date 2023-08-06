If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3 already has one of Steam's highest concurrent player counts ever

And it has eclipsed the concurrent peaks of games like Valheim and Apex Legends.

Art of main characters in Baldur's Gate 3.
Image credit: Larian Studios
Vikki Blake
We already knew that highly-anticipated D&D role-player Baldur's Gate 3 was doing well on Steam – it had racked up an impressive player peak of more than 472,000 people in its first day on sale – but it's now one of Steam's most-successful games ever.

According to SteamDB, as of this morning (Sunday 6th August) Baldur's Gate 3 has broken into Steam's top ten most played games. It has amassed a staggering 712,281 concurrent players, becoming Steam's ninth biggest game ever in terms of concurrent player counts.

That means Baldur's Gate 3 has now eclipsed the concurrent Steam player peaks for games like Valheim, Goose Goose Duck, and Respawn's Apex Legends.

Baldur's Gate 3 is also currently the second-most played game of the last 24 hours, behind only Steam stalwart CS:GO.

We're taking our time getting our Baldur's Gate 3 review together as it's such a big game, and access to its full launch version came late. In the meantime, if you are ready to get started, we've got a set of beginner and advanced tips for playing Baldur's Gate 3 to pass on.

