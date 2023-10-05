If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Surrender Enigma solution

How to solve the Surrender Enigma.

assassins creed mirage, landscape shot showing the submerged domed building for the surrender enigma
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft
The Surrender Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage will make you travel to the very top of your map to get your reward. The two big clues are that the reward is north and near an oasis. The trek is longer than you'd think, so we recommend using a mount for gathering this specific enigma.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Surrender Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

On this page:

Surrender Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the Surrender enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be be found in the Tomb of Zubaydah.

The Tomb of Zubaydah is north of the Gate of Tahir and south east of the Great Mosque in Harbiyah. We've marked its exact location on the map below:

assassins creed mirage, the surrender enigma location is being pointed to by an arrow on a close up map
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get to this area, call on Enkidu to get a view of it from the sky. Enkidu should then pick out the enigma location for you, which will result in an icon being placed on your world map to show its exact location.

The enigma can be found resting on a stone slab next to a lamp and a few loose items near the north eastern edge of the Tomb area. Use your Eagle Vision to highlight the enigma scroll for you as you walk around.

assassins creed mirage, Basim is using his eagle vision to highlight the surrender enigma scroll at the tomb of zubaydah.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

Surrender Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving the Surrender enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in Ukbara on the northernmost tip of the map of Baghdad.

Ukbara is a settlement on the northernmost tip of the map. We've marked its exact location on the map below for you, but we recommend using a mount to ride there.

assassins creed mirage, the ukbara settlement is highlighted on the world map
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get to Ukbara, call on Enkidu to scout the water's edge for the northern tip of the settlement. You should find that some of the buildings here have been damaged and submerged by the water. You're looking for the building with an in-tact domed roof.

We've marked its location on the map below to help you:

assassins creed mirage, the surrender enigma domed building has been highlighted on a close up map
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you find the building, the reward will be sitting on a raised bit of the building on its left side when you're facing it from Ukbara.

assassins creed mirage, Basim is standing in water up to his knees facing the surrender enigma reward location in an ukbara sunken house.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward for solving the Surrender enigma is the Rebel's Talisman.

assassins creed mirage, the talisman menu with details being shown for the rebel's talisman
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now! If you want more help with Assassin's Creed, check out our Left Behind engima solution and our Find What I Stole enigma solution.

