Assassin's Creed Mirage release date looks set for October

Stealthy Japanese retailers appear to have outed the release date of Assassin's Creed Mirage - the upcoming Baghdad-set entry in Ubisoft's historical stabathon series.

A series of Japanese stores now have Assassin's Creed Mirage available to pre-order, with a release date set for 12th October. Ubisoft is yet to officially name a date for the game, though this would line up with previous Assassin's Creed launches.

Japanese gaming website Gematsu noted on Twitter this afternoon that retailers in the country do not typically list titles with placeholder dates. The same day being listed across various major retailer chains also points to the date being legitimate.

Eurogamer has asked Ubisoft for comment.

Japanese retail chains now listing Assassin's Creed Mirage with a 12th October launch date include Amazon.jp, plus major electronics chains Yodobashi and Bic Camera.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to be something of a palate cleanser for Ubisoft's long-running series after a trilogy of enormous games set in Ancient Egypt, Ancient Greece and Viking Britain.

Mirage features Basim, an Assassin character from Valhalla, in a prequel adventure with a much narrower focus - and a return to the city-set, stealthy gameplay found in the franchise's origins.

The project originally began life as another expansion for Valhalla, before Ubisoft decided to spin it out into a standalone release.

Mirage will be the first Assassin's Creed project to launch since Valhalla in 2021. After that, a new era of the franchise will begin with the arrival of Ubisoft's new Assassin's Creed Infinity platform, and a major new game set in Feudal Japan.