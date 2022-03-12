This Elden Ring fan created an iOS app to help players track quests

An Elden Ring fan has released an iOS app to help players track their quests.

Shattered Ring - created by Dachary Carey - is currently selling on the App Store for £2.49. And while some Tarnished may insist they'd prefer to play the game as developer From Software intended without an in-game quest tracker, it's currently ranked #1 on the store in the "entertainment" category, suggesting that plenty of players are making use of it.

"Shattered Ring is the task tracker you didn't know you needed for Elden Ring," says the description on the app's website. "The Shattered Ring iOS app is an RPG tracker to help you track notes for and the status of important NPCs, locations, and quests.

"Stop flipping through massive notebooks, or losing your notes entirely, while trying to keep track of your role-playing game progress. Save and easily search for non-player characters, game world locations, and quests in your favourite RPGs," it adds.

"Track NPC locations and quests, filter on complete or incomplete quests and locations, and view at-a-glance stats for your games. Must-have companion for massive RPG video games like Elden Ring, or your favourite Dungeons and Dragons campaign."

The app even permits players to keep track of multiple playthroughs, too, or other RPG games.

"I'm not an iOS developer by trade," Carey told our friends at VGC. "I write documentation for a living.

"But I wanted to enjoy playing this game so badly that I wrote my very first app to solve what I think is a big accessibility barrier for a ton of more casual gamers like myself."

