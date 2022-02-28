Elden Ring server downtime planned

1st March on Steam and PlayStation.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 28 February 2022

Elden Ring servers will undergo maintenance this week to improve multiplayer functions.

The official game account has tweeted dates and times for the maintenance on Steam and PlayStation.

On Steam, the maintenance will be on 1st March at 4-5am UK time - that's 5am-6am CET / 1pm-2pm JST / 8pm-9pm PST (28th February).

On PlayStation, the maintenance will be on 1st March at 2-3am UK time - that's 3am-4am CET / 11am-12pm JST / 6pm-7pm PST (28th February).

Elden Ring servers have been suffering issues since launch, due to the game's popularity.

A network status check failed message has been seen by many players unable to connect online.

Hopefully this new maintenance will improve online stability.

It follows an issue with the Dark Souls PC servers that some feared would also impact this new release.

