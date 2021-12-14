Sonic the Hedgehog will become playable via Tesla

Please don't go fast.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 14 December 2021

Sega's original Sonic the Hedgehog game will soon become playable via Tesla in-car screens.

Its the latest game to join the Tesla in-car games service, which is compatible with USB controllers. The move comes after a new partnership between the Elon Musk car company and Sega.

Of course, the comparisons between Tesla and Sonic make for an easy brand hookup. One can be wild, out of control, and controlled via computer - and the other... well, you get my drift.

Over the years, numerous games have become available to play via Tesla - including Cuphead, and The Witcher 3. With Cuphead, at least, you could only play while parked or charging - which is common sense.

Last month, the UK government finally announced plans to make playing games while driving illegal - at least while using a mobile phone.

Sonic's been pretty busy of late, and popped up twice at last week's Game Awards. There we got our best look yet at Sonic Frontiers, which features the series' "first ever open zone", and got a new trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Sonic The Hedgehog

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

103

Microsoft promises Forza Horizon 5 word filter fix, after it censors some ethnic names

Players told their names were "inappropriate".

69

A returning classic gives us our best look at Gran Turismo 7 yet

Deep deep forest.

50

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week

We're never getting Mario Kart 9.

43

Dr Dre and GTA5's Franklin star in fresh GTA Online DLC

Compton the game next week.

41

You may also enjoy...

Forza Horizon 5 best cars: Our best drift, dirt, S2 class, S1 class, A class and cross country car recommendations

Your vehicles of choice for single-player and multiplayer.

2

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

29

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

103

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

67

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store