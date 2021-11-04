Here's more than 15 minutes of new Elden Ring gameplay

Magic! Multiplayer! World map! 

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 4 November 2021

From Software's hugely-anticipated Elden Ring was shown off again today in nearly 20 minutes of new gameplay footage, which revealed the open world Souls-like in new detail.

We saw glimpses of the game's Breath of the Wild-like open world, including a ubiquitous shot stood on a cliff. There was also combat against a giant dragon, and a friendlier encounter with a creature that looked like a giant cooking pot.

We got a look at Elden Ring's expansive map, which lets you use markers to note where enemies or points of interest might lie. Beacons placed on the map will show up in-game, as a visual guide to where you're headed.

Twitter account VGCartography has already pieced together what we saw in more detail:

Online multiplayer was shown, with cooperative, PVP and invasions all mentioned as different options. Combat against a mounted area boss was shown, with two players fighting magic attacks.

Catacombs and other dungeons lie underneath the world, filled with traps, bosses and treasure.

Towards the end of the gameplay, we were treated to the introduction of ally Melina - who you can get a statue of in the game's Collector's Edition. More on that below.

The footage wrapped up with a look at Stormveil Castle, a major dungeon location which seemingly has multiple routes of entry. Dialogue with an NPC suggests sneaking in a side route, rather than taking the main gates. This leads to a showdown with the castle's ruler - Goldrick the Golden - a monstrous man with a dozen or so arms and at least a couple of axes.

1

We also got a look at the game's special editions, which were already being advertised a little early on Twitch.

The standard Collector's Edition will include the game on a format of your choosing, a Steelbook case, a digital soundtrack, a 40-page artbook and a 9" statue of Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Oh, and it comes in a nice red box.

The Premium Collector's Edition, meanwhile will include all of that and a replica helmet, which is said to be 1:1 scale. How will you look wearing it? Elden Ring still has a 25th February release date.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Roblox has been down for over 24 hours - and parents are panicking

UPDATE: Back online.

46

Assassin's Creed Infinity won't be free-to-play, Ubisoft confirms

Worth a stab.

37

Far Cry 6's goading marketing email raises eyebrows among fans

"Surely you can do better than this..."

101

Elden Ring delayed a month to February 2022

Network test in November.

45

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is a squad based extraction mode

Data driven.

6

You may also enjoy...

Digital Foundry | How the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta tackles the cross-gen divide

Are improved visuals and performance enough?

12

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

GTA Online teases "exciting new adventure", 20th anniversary tie-ins for later this year

Alongside other additions and improvements.

12

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

38

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store