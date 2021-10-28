Black hairstyles added to Monster Hunter Rise

Improving the diversity of the character creator.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 28 October 2021

Black hairstyles have been added to Monster Hunter Rise in the latest update.

Version 3.5.0 adds three new Black hairstyles to the game following feedback from players to increase the diversity in the character creator.

The hairstyles can be downloaded for free from the Nintendo eShop.

The new update also includes various bug fixes in addition to a Ghosts 'n Goblins collaboration that will be available from 29th October.

Visit the update page for the full list of fixes.

Monster Hunter Rise will soon be available on PC in addition to the current Switch version. It's due out on 12th January; a demo is currently available on Steam.

