Black hairstyles added to Monster Hunter Rise

Black hairstyles have been added to Monster Hunter Rise in the latest update.

Version 3.5.0 adds three new Black hairstyles to the game following feedback from players to increase the diversity in the character creator.

The hairstyles can be downloaded for free from the Nintendo eShop.

Thanks to your feedback, we've added three new hairstyles to #MHRise in Ver. 3.5!



Available now as free DLC on the Nintendo eShop ? Senri the Mailman. pic.twitter.com/7yBP2upY7b — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 28, 2021

The new update also includes various bug fixes in addition to a Ghosts 'n Goblins collaboration that will be available from 29th October.

#MHRise Patch Ver. 3.5 is now available for download.https://t.co/vlEn4SyIIn



????? Additional Free & Paid DLC

? Various bug fixes

? Ghosts 'n Goblins Collab (available Oct 29) pic.twitter.com/52bJ3qumqp — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 28, 2021

Visit the update page for the full list of fixes.

Monster Hunter Rise will soon be available on PC in addition to the current Switch version. It's due out on 12th January; a demo is currently available on Steam.