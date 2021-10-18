Elden Ring delayed a month to February 2022

Network test in November.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 18 October 2021

Elden Ring has been delayed a month to February 2022.

The hotly-anticipated next game from From Software was due out on 21st January 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It's now coming out 25th February 2022.

The reason? "... the depth and strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations," reads a message from the official Elden Ring Twitter account.

"Thank you for your trust and patience."

However, alongside the delay announcement comes word a closed network test is due to run 12th to 15th November on console only.

To get in on this demo, which makes the opening hours of the game available to play, you have to put your name down on the Elden Ring website before 1st November.

Elden Ring is a collaboration between Souls developer From Software, creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin. You will be able to traverse the world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players.

