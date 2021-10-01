Konami has reportedly greenlit a MGS3 remake

No, not for pachinko machines.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 1 October 2021

A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 is reportedly in the works, with Konami handing development to Virtuos Studios.

That's according to a VGC report that also lists a number of other upcoming, unannounced Konami projects, such as remasters of other Metal Gear Solid titles, and a new Castlevania "reimagining" being worked on internally, all due to be announced next year.

Virtuos previously worked on the Nintendo Switch ports of XCOM 2 and BioShock, and supported development of blockbusters such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Despite Konami's acrimonious split from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima and subsequent move into pachinko machines, Eurogamer sources suggest the publisher has mulled a new version of MGS3 for some time.

One earlier idea would have seen the game remade by Konami in Kojima's Fox Engine, with the game's cutscenes repurposed from work done on the awful Metal Gear Solid slot machine game.

But this idea never surfaced, and Konami has now moved away from Fox Engine. PES/eFootball, the only franchise to have used the engine in years, ditched it for the series' latest and very troubled new entry.

After years in the wilderness, Konami seems finally ready to get many of its fan-favourite franchises back in development. Just last week, Konami officially announced its Castlevania Advance Collection of past games, which will soon release for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

And what about that other franchise? You know the one. Earlier this year Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka appeared to speak a little too soon with a quickly-deleted tease that he was back at work on a project "you're hoping to hear about". Eurogamer understands Konami wasn't too pleased about that.

Tongues were set wagging again when Konami confirmed it was working on a game in partnership with Bloober Team, developer of horror games such as The Medium and Blair Witch, "to produce games from existing and new IPs."

