Monster Hunter Rise's Mega Man crossover arrives next week

Turn your Palamute into Rush.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 17 September 2021

Monster Hunter Rise's schedule of Capcom-themed crossovers continues next Friday, 24th September, with the arrival of long-serving Mega Man character, Rush.

Capcom's Mega Man crossover - the fourth post-launch collaboration update to release for Monster Hunter Rise since its launch back in March - follows cameos for the likes of Okami's Amaterasu and Street Fighter 5's Akuma.

This time, though, players will be able to unlock a brand-new piece of layered armour turning their trusty Palamute companion into the Mega Man series' robo-canine Rush, even replacing the standard Palamute dash animation with the Rush Jet ability.

Monster Hunter Rise - Mega Man Collab Trailer.

Once next week's Mega Man crossover is released, only one collaboration update will remain for Monster Hunter Rise, according to Capcom's development roadmap. It's currently unclear if post-launch support will continue beyond that update, which is due this "autumn".

In related news, Capcom recently announced it'll be streaming its annual Monster Hunter live orchestra concert online this year. Tickets for the live event, which takes place on 28th September, as well as its post-performance video-on-demand recording, cost around £20.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Monster Hunter Rise

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Why God Of War Ragnarok ends the Norse saga

Getting the axe.

56

Castlevania Advance Collection rated for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Whip up a frenzy.

20

Sea of Thieves teases a "forgotten world of adventure" beneath the waves for Season 4

Arriving next week on Xbox and PC.

6

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One gets November release date on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

PS4 and Xbox One versions due later.

8

Sony appears to have announced the Destroy All Humans 2 remake early

Nothing to see here.

15

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

38

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch