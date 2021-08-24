Looks like Crusader Kings 3 could be on its way to consoles

UPDATE: And it's official.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 24 August 2021

UPDATE: 24/8/21: Following the recent discovery of a console listing for Crusader Kings 3 on the Taiwan ratings board website, developer Paradox Interactive has made it official: the superb medieval grand strategy game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass.

The console version is being developed in conjunction with Lab42 and promises to "utilise key capabilities" of the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, "like super-fast load times for a seamless gameplay experience".

"Xbox Series X/S players will be able to quickly switch between gameplay and consulting a YouTube tutorial on how to quell a peasant revolt," Paradox says in its announcement. "PlayStation 5 users will experience the game's stress mechanics themselves, as their DualSense controllers physically react to in-game events as they unfold."

Crusader Kings III - Console Announcement Trailer.

There's no word on a release date for Crusader Kings 3 on consoles (and indeed no sign of an Xbox One version, as suggested in the leaked listing), but Paradox says it'll be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass "soon".

ORIGINAL STORY: 23/8/21: Paradox Interactive could soon be bringing its superb medieval grand strategy game Crusader Kings 3 to consoles according to a newly uncovered listing by the Taiwanese ratings board.

As spotted by Gematsu, three relevant listings (seemingly now removed) have found their way onto the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee's website; one for Crusader Kings 3 on PlayStation 5, one for the game on Xbox Series X/S, and another for Xbox One.

Of course, nothing is official until Paradox makes it so, but the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has good form when it comes to leaking game announcements ahead of time, with everything from Crash Bandicoot 4 to last year BioShock ports for Switch having appeared on its website prior to their official unveilings.

Crusader Kings III - Release Trailer.

For its part, Paradox has been increasingly enthusiastic about bringing its strategy titles to consoles in recent years, both as publisher and developer. Stellaris, Empire of Sin, Surviving Mars, Cities: Skylines, and Age of Wonders: Planetfall have all launched for PlayStation and Xbox, for instance, so a port for Crusader Kings 3 wouldn't be without precedent.

If the listing proves to be true (we've asked Paradox Interactive for comment but have yet to receive a response), PlayStation and Xbox owners are in for a treat; Crusader Kings 3 is a absolute triumph, delivering a dizzyingly rich but surprisingly accessible game of medieval politics, intrigue, strategy, and, of course, really bad poetry.

