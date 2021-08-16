First look at Guilty Gear Strive's next DLC character Jack-O'

Guilty Gear Strive's next DLC character is Jack-O', Arc System Works has announced.

Jack-O', the second DLC character for the fighting game, launches on 27th August for season pass owners and goes on individual sale 30th August.

The trailer below gives us an idea of Jack-O''s energetic fighting style - she uses her trademark mask and chain as well as minions as traps, projectiles and combo extenders.

You may remember Jack-O' from Strive's story mode. She tags along with protagonist Sol Badguy, working with him as a bounty hunter.

Fans had expected to see Jack-O' as a Strive DLC character - in June, we reported on a dataminer who unearthed what may be Strive's Season Pass 1 DLC characters list, and so far it's proved accurate.

THERE MAY BE SPOILERS AHEAD.

The suggested five DLC characters are Happy Chaos, Asuka (That Man), Goldlewis Dickinson (already released), Jack-O' Valentine (just announced) and Jam Kuradoberi.

I'm still having a lot of fun with Guilty Gear Strive, and doing my best to climb the ranking tower. Check out my Guilty Gear Strive review for more.