Marvel's Avengers' free weekend sees thousands of players get involved on PC

To usher in Black Panther's arrival on 16th August, Marvel's Avengers is having a free trial weekend on Steam, PlayStation, and Stadia. It kicked off on 29th July and ends later today, 1st August, sending interest in the action game on PC soaring.

Looking at SteamDB (thanks, TheGamer), the game usually averages around only a few hundred concurrent users at a time, but the freeplay event has set a 24-hour peak of 10,161 players - with 10,121 online right now at the time of writing.

It doesn't quite hit the heights of its launch period - Marvel's Avengers peaked at almost 32,000 Steam players when it released last September - but it's a considerable spike for a game that had hitherto struggled to get even 1000 simultaneous PC players online.

As Matt explained earlier this week, on top of 40 per cent off the game throughout the free play event - putting the price at around £18 on Steam and £27 on consoles (Xbox is included here, even though there's no freeplay event for Xbox players just yet) - Square is also offering a 400 per cent experience bonus for players over the weekend, and a 50 per cent discount sale for the in-game Marketplace.

ICYMI, the team recently revealed that "every object we could interact with in Marvel's Avengers' War of Wakanda update "will have their own look in the War for Wakanda expansion, including new Chests and Wall Run platforms, and showed off the games' "verticality", too.