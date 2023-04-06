April's Humble Choice includes Death Stranding and Rollerdrome

Humble Bundle has announced which games are available to keep in its monthly Humble Choice subscription for April.

Each month, Humble Bundle selects PC games for its members to keep, in addition to access to the Humble Games Collection and Vault, and 20 percent off thousands of games in the Humble Store.

This month's Humble Choice includes Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life Is Strange 2: Complete Season, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Founders' Fortune, and Revita.

Watch Ian get his skates on with Rollerdrome on PS5.

Rollerdrome received an essential badge in Chris' review from last year. If you don't believe us, it also walked away with the award for British Game at the BAFTA Game Awards.

Oli Welsh gave Death Stranding a recommended badge in his review of the game, while Life Is Strange 2 was also rated as recommended by Tom.

5 percent of April Humble Choice subscriptions, which cost £8.99 per month, will be donated to Cool Effect.