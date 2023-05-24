Apex Legends Threat Level Event, challenges and rewards explained

The Apex Legends Threat Level Event is now ready for you to dive into to grab points to earn prizes that include crafting metals and a new skin for Crypto. There's also a new limited-time event shop filled with bundles that have been heavily discounted, and are worth a look if you have some Apex Coins laying around.

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple colourful rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Threat Level event end date.

On this Page:

Apex Legends Threat Level Event Trailer.

How to find the Threat Level Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for the Threat Level Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Threat Level challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,600 points per day.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Threat Level Event challenge rewards

Here are all of the Apex Legends Threat Level event challenge rewards and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.

Item name Tier Point cost Threat Level - Banner Badge Epic 250 Stick Around - Holo Epic 250 Alien Larva - Weapon Charm Epic 500 3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 750 Apex Pack Rare 1,000 Draconic Navigator - Crypto Frame Epic 1,250 I Smell a Rat - Holo Epic 1,500 Neptune's Tear - Weapon Charm Epic 2,000 25 Crafting Metals N/A 2,500 3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 3,000 25 Crafting Metals N/A 3,500 Galactic Paradigm - Spitfire Skin Epic 4,000 Cosmic Navigator - Crypto Skin Epic 5,000

You'll also notice that there are four badges on this screen just above the points tracker. These are event badges and you can collect them by reaching different goals while playing through the Threat Level event. We've broken down each badge and their requirements below:

Threat Level Hunter - Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the event.

- Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the event. Threat Level Facilitator - Get 100 kills or assists in any mode during the event.

- Get 100 kills or assists in any mode during the event. Threat Level Mender - Restore 5,000 health in any mode during the event.

- Restore 5,000 health in any mode during the event. Threat Level Master - Earn the three badges listed above.

Want to know the best Legend for this Season? Check out our Apex Legends Season 16 Legend Tier List that details who's the best for Revelry and why. Our other guides can show you how to make a Private Match and explain what Ring Consoles are. Also, take a look at our Veiled collection event page to learn about the latest limited-time event.

Apex Legends Threat Level Event Shop

There's a special Threat Level shop throughout the event too, and every piece in the shop will be available for the duration of the event, so don't worry if you can't get it right away. However, once the event ends, the shop will close.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the Threat Level event shop:

Item/Bundle name Contents Price End date Phantom Phaser Bundle Phantom Phaser (Legendary Wraith Skin), Royal Wrap (Legendary Sentinel Skin), Creature Feature (Epic Wraith Frame), and Take us to your Kill Leader (Universal Holo) 2,950 Apex Coins (was 4,600) 06/06/23 Eternal Reign Bundle Eternal Reign (Legendary Ash Skin), Aristocrat's Armament (Legendary Hemlok Skin), and Take us to your Kill Leader (Universal Holo) 2,950 Apex Coins (was 4,600) 06/06/23 Deep Space Scientist Bundle Deep Space Scientist (Legendary Horizon Skin), Divine Lance (Legendary Charge Rifle Skin), Eldritch Horror, and Take us to your Kill Leader (Universal Holo) 2,950 Apex Coins (was 4,600) 06/06/23 Golden Grenadier Bundle Golden Grenadier (Legendary Fuse Skin), Deadly Decree (Legendary Rampage Skin), Tick Tock Boom (Epic Fuse Frame), and Take us to your Kill Leader (Universal Holo) 2,950 Apex Coins (was 4,600) 06/06/23 Gilded Sentinel Bundle Gilded Sentinel (Legendary Pathfinder Skin), Beyond Sight (Legendary Triple Take Skin), Grappling with Fear (Epic Pathfinder Frame), and Take us to your Kill Leader (Universal Holo) 2,950 Apex Coins (was 4,600) 06/06/23 Noxious Nobleman Bundle Noxious Nobleman (Legendary Caustic Skin), Imperial Entrance (Legendary Wingman Skin), Noxious Waste ( Epic Caustic Frame), and Take us to your Kill Leader (Universal Holo) 2,950 Apex Coins (was 4,600) 06/06/23 Gilded Guardian Bundle Gilded Guardian (Epic Newcastle Skin), and Galactic Nebulizer (Epic L-Star Skin) 1,000 Apex Coins (was 2,000) 06/06/23 Victorious Vermin Victorious Vermin (Epic Sticker) 500 Apex Coins 06/06/23 The Ol' One Two Punch The Ol' One Two Punch (Epic Universal Holo) 500 Apex Coins 06/06/23 Take us to your Kill Leader Take us to your Kill Leader (Epic Universal Holo) 500 Apex Coins 06/06/23

Limited-Time Control Mode in Apex Legends

After a recent fan vote, Control Mode is back for the duration of the Threat Level event. Again, control mode puts two teams of nine against one another to battle it out for control of different zones on the map. Whatever team has the most points from controlling the most zones, or for controlling a zone for the longest period of time, will be dubbed the winners.

Also, if one team controls all three zones on the map, a countdown timer will begin. If the team still controls all three zones when the timer ends, they will be crowned the winners.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Note: While Control is highlighted, the TDM Unshielded mode will be merged into Mixtape.

Apex Legends Threat Level Event end date

The Apex Legends Threat Level event is due to end on Tuesday, 6th June.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

That's everything on offer with the Threat Level event, so grab your favourite weapons and dive into any mode of your choice to make the most of it until June 6th!